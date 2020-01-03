Labour unrest continuing

It’s back to school on Monday for students as the Christmas break ends.

Also resuming is job action by many education workers as they press the Ontario government for a new contract.

But schools in the South Temiskaming area will not be affected by a one-day walkout on Wednesday, January 8, by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF).

No local board is included in the one-day withdrawal of services.

It will affect, however, eight school boards across the province and specific schools in six other boards.

In a news release today, the OSSTF said it will continue the limited withdrawal of services it began in all schools at the end of November. That action is directed at initiatives led by the Ministry of Education and school boards.

It said its members will hold information pickets on Wednesday in other locations, including in front of schools and at MPPs’ offices.