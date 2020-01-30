Labour conflicts continue

All Northeastern Catholic schools – including St. Pat’s in Cobalt, English Catholic Central in New Liskeard and Holy Family in Englehart – will be closed on Tuesday (Feb. 4) as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association stages a one-day province-wide walkout.

It’ll be the association’s second province-wide strike in as many weeks.

Meanwhile, members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and provincial negotiators returned to the bargaining table this week.

Barring a settlement, the federation has said it’ll continue rotating strikes next week and hold a province-wide walkout February 6.

District School Board Ontario North East has been selected for a one-day strike February 3.

If the walkouts proceed, it’ll close all its elementary schools as well as Grade 7 and 8 programs located in high schools both days.