KL Gold outbreak over

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – The COVID-19 outbreak at Kirkland Lake Gold has been declared over.

Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health at the Timiskaming Health Unit, declared the workplace outbreak over May 12.

In a news release, the health unit said it had worked with representatives of the company to ensure thorough completion of contact tracing.

It said the mine took all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The outbreak had been declared April 27.

An outbreak is declared if there are two or more lab-confirmed COVID-10 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection at work.