Kirkland Lake Gold continues to shine brightly for Blanche River Health (BRH), with a commitment to donate $4.1 million. Pictured above are, from left, BRH president and CEO Sean Conroy, BRH board chair Chester Jobson; BRH board treasurer Paula Mangotich; BRH board director Marcel Joliat; BRH vice-president clinical services and chief nursing officer Joan Brazeau; BRH chief of staff Dr. Mark Spiller; Kirkland Lake Gold president and CEO Anthony Makuch; BRH board director Michel Moreau; BRH board vice-chair president Terry Rosko; and BRH board director Barry Ryan. (Supplied Photo)