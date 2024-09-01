KL 5 under control

In its latest update, the Ministry of Natural Resources reports that an 889-hecatre wildland fire about 80 kilometres west of Latchford is now under control.

The fire, named Kirkland Lake 5, is located approximately five kilometres north of Stull Lake and five kilometres southeast of McKee Lake.

At the time of the update posted at 6 p.m. August 31, there were 28 active wildland fires in the Northeast – one wa being held, four were under control, and 23 were being observed.

The fire hazard was described as low to moderate across most of the region.