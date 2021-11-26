Kids’ clinics open Monday

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The local campaign delivering COVID-19 vaccinations to kids aged five to 11 begins Monday.

The Timiskaming Health Unit is staging a children’s clinic November 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the former Movie Gallery location at 225 Whitewood Avenue in New Liskeard.

On November 30, there will be a clinic in upstairs in the Englehart arena from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Two more clinics will be held in New Liskeard at the former Movie Gallery location on December 1 and 2, from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

But appointments must be booked.

To do so, use the provincial online system, at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call the health unit at 1-866-747-4305 ext. 6.