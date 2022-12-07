Kevin Pinkerton Memorial Food Drive December 10

DISTRICT (Staff) – A food drive will be taking place outside Walmart and Chartrand’s Your Independent Grocer in New Liskeard Saturday, December 10.

Volunteers will be at the two sites from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day taking donations of food to be distributed among five area food banks: Englehart, New Liskeard Salvation Army, Haileybury, Cobalt/Coleman/Latchford, and Temagami/Bear Island, related Pete Gilboe who is a participant in the food drive.

Volunteers will include current and retired Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry employees, members of the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services, and Timiskaming District Secondary School Health Care High Skills Major program.

The Kevin Pinkerton Memorial Food Drive is being held in honour of longtime local Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry employee Kevin Pinkerton who was a dedicated participant in local food drives. Pinkerton passed away due to an accident in 2021.