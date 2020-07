Peter Gilboe, left, Jenna Popkie and Roxanne St. Germain all helped to install a turtle nesting box near the side of Highway 11 just south of Latchford on June 26. The project was made possible with approval of the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and IMOS and will help keep turtles safe this month as they lay their eggs. (Staff photo by Jamie Mountain, LJI reporter)