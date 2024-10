Timiskaming First Nation elder and cultural educator, Marilyn Chevrier Wills, sang at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day event held on October 4 at the Keepers of the Circle in New Liskeard. She led a healing ceremony in which she spoke of using the day to remember and honour loved ones. People were invited to bring a drum and share a story about a loved one or someone they care about. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)