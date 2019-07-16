Keep an eye on the sky

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Temiskaming, stretching from Kirkland Lake to Temagami.

At 11:21 today (Tuesday), it advised:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

A cold front moving through may trigger severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Locally heavy rain is also possible.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

