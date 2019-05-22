Kawartha chorus coming to Temiskaming Shores

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — The Kawartha Male Chorus will bring their singing talents to Temiskaming Shores to the delight of young and old.

On Saturday, May 25, the choir and their musical director, former New Liskeard resident Sally Rogers, along with accompanist Lynne Davis, will perform at the Northdale Manor beginning at 2 p.m.

Later in the evening the Chorus will sing a wide variety of songs at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church at 7 p.m.

The final stop for the ensemble is the Sunday morning service at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in New Liskeard beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door and they can be purchased at Chat Noir Books and Games in New Liskeard.

The Kawartha Male Chorus was formed in 1990 to provide a recreational activity for men in the Kawartha Lakes area of Ontario who enjoy singing in four-part harmony.

The Chorus has proudly established a scholarship of $1,000 for qualified students in any year of high school towards their musical education.

For more information on the Chorus visit www.kawarthamalechorus.ca.