TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Temiskaming Shores Minor Hockey Association (TSMHA) Kal Tire Challenge Cup, featuring 18 house league teams in divisions of U13, U15 and U18 takes place January 10-12.

Games are being played at both the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena and the Shelley Herbert Shea Memorial Arena beginning Friday, January 10 at 8:50 a.m.

Fans are most welcome to attend the weekend games!