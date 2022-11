The ESCSM Junior Girls basketball team came first in league play, won their league championships and will now host the Junior Girls NEOAA Championship on home court November 10. From the left in the back row are coach Christian Beaudry, Jena Card, Anna Gervais, Kiana Fortin, Kaylee Fotheringham, Paige Koch, Claire Sayeau, Anneli Rivet, Summer Bergeron and Madison Potter. In the front row are Gabrielle Gauthier, Sarah Dufresne, Karyane Walkingshaw, Jayda Gervais, Maria Ethier and Alexi Walkingshaw. (Supplied photo)