The wildfire report: MNRF

DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — As of Thursday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m., the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry reported that the fire northwest of Gogama was still under control at 4,645 hectares.

Cochrane 10, about ten kilometres north of Ministik Lake, was burning over 74 hectares and was being observed.

The MNRF reported that Kirkland Lake 6, north of Sesekinika Lake, was being held at 6 hectares.

North Bay 6, south of Temagami River Provincial Park, was being held at 1.1 hectare.

North Bay 9, west of Bain Lake, which was one hectare (approximately 2.5 acres) in size, was not under control.

The MNRF reported that North Bay 8, south of Wasaksina Lake, which was .3 hectares in size, was not under control.

Sudbury 17, south of Foy Lake, was being held at .1 hectare.

Sault Ste. Marie 7, north of Mississaugi River Provincial Park, was .1 hectare, and was not under control.

The MNRF states that the fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme across the Northeast Region with most of the concern being in the western and eastern sections of the region as well as small pockets in the central portion of the region.

The MNRF requests boaters to move toward the shoreline if they see waterbombers approaching them. Waterbombers will not pick up water if they observe boaters in their path which are posing a safety hazard, the MNRF. If a waterbomber cannot pick up water, this will cause a delay in fighting the fire.