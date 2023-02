The TDSS Junior Saints won the boy’s South North East Ontario Athletic Association (SNEOAA) basketball title in Kirkland Lake on February 7. They have qualified to play in the NEOAA championship in Timmins on February 16. In the back row from the left are coach Lorna Desmarais, Blake Johnston, Owen Norris, Keith Leukert, Sam Koistinen, Cam Olsen, Jayden Wabie Delorme, Rory Duquette, Ethon Graydon and assistant coach Matt Allen. In the front row are Riley Sharland, Hayden Noyes, Caimen Sharland, Bentley Noyes, Ryan Miller and Charles Carino. (Supplied photo)