The members of the Dawson Jibb 3-on-3 Memorial Cup met with Hudson Township Reeve Larry Craig at the Hudson rink on June 16 to hand over a cheque for $4,000 from the proceeds of the 2020 event. From the left in the back row are Stephanie Foley, Hunter Porter, Jeannie Craig-Porter, Mike Miller, Justin Craig and Heather Foley. In the front row from the left are Larry Craig, Wendy Jibb, Jeff Jibb, Colton Jibb, Vickey Menard Jibb and Omelia Jibb (baby). (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)