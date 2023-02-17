ISAAC WALKER DUPONT FISH DERBY THIS WEEKEND!

DISTRICT — As part of the Family Day weekend (February 18-20), families can fish anywhere in the province for free. The Isaac Walker Dupont Family Fun Fishing Fundraising Weekend event takes place from February 18-20 on any lake in the region. The event being held in memory of Walker-Dupont, who was an avid angler. Monies raised will be put towards a fund administered by the Temiskaming Foundation directed to youth outdoor activities. Anyone can make a donation to the fund. For more information check out the groups Facebook page.