A fire on Allen Road in Ingram Township burned through just under one hectare of mixed forest May 23 after a tree hit a hydro line due to high winds. Hydro One crews and Timmins MNRF crews attended the scene, and a water bomber was used to douse the fire. One crew of four MNRF staff remained overnight, camping at the nearby Rosborough’s Funny Farm. From the left are crew leader Montana Marchioni, crew members Oan Bilodeau and Reanne Maisonneuve, and crew boss Emelie Ratte. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)