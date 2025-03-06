Influenza outbreak declared at Temiskaming Hospital

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Temiskaming Hospital is advising the public that an influenza- A outbreak has been declared effective Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The outbreak was declared as two or more in-patients have experienced symptoms and tested positive for Influenza A.

As a result, enhanced infection control measures are in place, and temporary adjustments to care partner/visitors are now in effect until further notice.

Temiskaming Hospital is asking for the public’s cooperation with the following to help minimize the risk of transmission to and from patients, visitors and staff.

