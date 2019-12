It’s not too late to pick up cards with a Temiskaming flair. The Bunker Military Museum is selling a line of Christmas cards reproducing works by the late writer and painter George Cassidy. The cards were available at a booth at the recent St. Patrick’s Catholic Women’s League bazaar in Cobalt that was staffed by, from left, museum volunteer Fern Jackson, treasurer Pat Anderson and chair Marg Harrison. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)