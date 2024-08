Kohen Zubyck, front, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the One Foot Forward Splash Zone at the Haileybury waterfront. With Kohen are (from the left in the middle row): his mother Shelly Zubyck, Tammy Beaudry, Karyane Walkingshaw, Sarah Dufresne, Teagan Norris, Claire Sayeau, James Andrechek, Sam Koistinen, David Sayeau, and Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere; and in the back row from the left are Makinna Givens, Julianna Hartzke and Cohyn Fisches. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)