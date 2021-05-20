Hwy. 11 closed in Harley

Happening Now

HARLEY TOWNSHIP – A collision involving a tractor trailer containing dangerous goods has closed Highway 11 near Development Road in Harley Township.

Temiskaming OPP say they were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m. today (Thursday).

No one was injured. The Ontario Ministry of the Environment has been notified.

The highway is currently closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.

A detour is available:

Northbound traffic on Hwy. 11 can take Hwy. 65 West to Hwy. 562 and Hwy. 571 to Earlton.

Southbound traffic on Hwy. 11 can take Hwy. 571 in Earlton to Hwy. 562 and then Hwy. 65 West to Temiskaming Shores.

Hwy. 11 closed in Harley was last modified: May 20th, 2021 by Editorial Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *