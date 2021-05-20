Hwy. 11 closed in Harley

HARLEY TOWNSHIP – A collision involving a tractor trailer containing dangerous goods has closed Highway 11 near Development Road in Harley Township.

Temiskaming OPP say they were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m. today (Thursday).

No one was injured. The Ontario Ministry of the Environment has been notified.

The highway is currently closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.

A detour is available:

• Northbound traffic on Hwy. 11 can take Hwy. 65 West to Hwy. 562 and Hwy. 571 to Earlton.

• Southbound traffic on Hwy. 11 can take Hwy. 571 in Earlton to Hwy. 562 and then Hwy. 65 West to Temiskaming Shores.