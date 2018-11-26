Hwy. 11 closed; detour available

ENGLEHART (Staff) – Highway 11 has been closed north of Englehart as a result of a fuel spill following a collision this morning.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police report that two tractor-trailers, including one containing fuel, collided between Road 4 and Road 5 in Chamberlain Township shortly after 7 a.m. today (November 26).

The highway has been closed to enable cleanup.

Police are advising motorists to drive carefully and to use the following detour to avoid the crash scene:

Northbound drivers on Highway 11 are advised to take Highway 65 west and head west from Temiskaming Shores towards Elk Lake. Then head east on Highway 66 towards Highway 11.

Southbound drivers on Highway 11 are advised to take Highway 66 westbound, then take 65 West and head eastbound towards Elk Lake, and continue east to Highway 11, in Temiskaming Shores.

Further updates will be made once they become available.

