Hwy. 11 closed

EARLTON – Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police remain at the scene of what they’re describing as a serious two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 near Miller Road in Armstrong Township.

The highway remains closed in both directions. A detour is available, using Hwy. 562 and Hwy. 571.

Police were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. today (Friday, Jan. 13). Also responding were Armstrong Township firefighters and the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services.

Updated information about the highway closure can be obtained by calling 511 or going online, at 511on.ca.