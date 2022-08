There were many friendly animals to see at the riding arena at the former New Liskeard agricultural college ron Saturday, August 6 when the Riverside Farmers Market held a special farmers market there. Hundreds of people turned out for the market, a barbecue, to visit the animals and to enjoy a farm tour through A Day In Farm Country (organized by the Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance). Pictured here Melyssa Léveillé of Earthside Acres hand-feeds a carrot to her Shetland pony, Randy. The carrots were donated by an appreciative visitor. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)