Clea Belanger of TFN was fascinated by the bells on the jingle dress of her mother’s friend, April Chief, also of TFN. The jingle dress dance is a healing tradition. The two were among approximately 600 people who gathered to participate in the Anishabeekwe’s Coming Together 2021 Healing Ceremony/PowWow July 1, in New Liskeard. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)