Hummingbird Garden Party returning

HILLIARD TOWNSHIP (Staff) – Now that people are moving about again, the Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre is inviting people out to the Hilliardton Marsh for the return of its Hummingbird Garden Party.

In true garden party style, tea and biscuits will be served, and visitors can tour the gardens, listen to a hummingbird’s heart beat, observe monarch butterflies that are ready to take their first flight, and visit the marsh ponds to see the living creatures there.

The event will be take place Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and children 11 and up. Admission is free for children ages 10 and younger. Visitors are asked to bring cash for their admission fees.

The Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre is located at 952130 Highway 569, about one kilometre north of the village of Hilliardton.