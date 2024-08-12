Hummingbird Garden Party at the Marsh this Saturday

HILLIARDTON — The Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre’s annual Hummingbird Garden Party takes place this coming Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

This family orientated event features hummingbird banding, pollination power presentations, a bird mural, temporary tattoos, baked goods, lemonade, monarch butterfly and caterpillar demonstrations, aquatic life, crafts and more.

The cost is $10 for adults and children under 10 years get free entry. Upcoming 2025 HMREC memberships will be available for purchase as well.