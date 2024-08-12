HILLIARDTON — The Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre’s annual Hummingbird Garden Party takes place this coming Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
This family orientated event features hummingbird banding, pollination power presentations, a bird mural, temporary tattoos, baked goods, lemonade, monarch butterfly and caterpillar demonstrations, aquatic life, crafts and more.
The cost is $10 for adults and children under 10 years get free entry. Upcoming 2025 HMREC memberships will be available for purchase as well.
Hummingbird Garden Party at the Marsh this Saturday was last modified: August 12th, 2024 by