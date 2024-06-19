Hot, hot, hot!

Environment and Climate Change Canada advises that elevated heat and humidity will continue through today (Wednesday).

Daytime highs through today are expected to be 28 to 33 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 36 to 42. There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 17 to 20 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 25 to 30.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

It urges:

• Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

• Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

• Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies. Move to a cooler environment immediately, such as a shaded or air-conditioned space.