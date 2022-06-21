Hot, hot, hot

DISTRICT – Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Temiskaming area.

A two-day heat event is forecast for today through Wednesday for the Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Englehart and Kirkland Lake areas.

High temperatures today and Wednesday will be near or slightly above 30 degrees Celsius.

Low temperatures tonight in the upper teens will provide little relief from the heat.

Cooler air is expected to arrive Wednesday night.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.