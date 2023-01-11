Hospital limiting visitors

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff/Special) – Visitor restrictions are back at Temiskaming Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared earlier this week.

The outbreak was announced January 9 after two or more in-patients experienced symptoms of the virus and tested positive.

In a post on its Facebook page, the hospital announced that enhanced infection control measures are in place and restrictions on designated care partners and visitors are in effect until further notice.

• All in-patient areas of the hospital are closed to visitors and designated care partners for long-term care and acute care patients.

• Designated care partners are still allowed to visit palliative, obstetrical and pediatric patients.

• Care partners are also allowed to accompany out-patients who need support due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions or who need a substitute decision-maker while attending the hospital for appointments, tests, procedures or emergency care.

• All designated care partners must pass the questionnaire administered by the hospital’s screening agents prior to entering the hospital.

“We will continue to protect our most vulnerable and our community as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said hospital CEO Mike Baker in the post.

The hospital said it’s working with the Timiskaming Health Unit to ensure best practices are being followed during this time.

Virtual visits can be arranged with patients. To schedule a virtual visit, call Kathy Demarce at 705-647-8121 ext. 2341.