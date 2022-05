Nine-year-old Leo Denomme-Berthelette of Belle-Vallée was the winner in an Easter weekend promotion in downtown New Liskeard. He was among 101 kids who participated in the New Liskeard Business Improvement Area (BIA) Easter Hop, dropping by participating locations for a stamp to enter the draw. Presenting him with $180 in gift certificates donated by downtown merchants was BIA coordinator Sharren Reil. (Supplied Photo)