Homesteaders show returns May 4

EARLTON – Do you want to learn how to garden, raise chickens, quilt, preserve homegrown foods, or improve your soil for grazing animals?

Answers to those questions and more can be found this weekend at the second edition of the Canadian Homesteaders Life-Skills Conference and Fair in Earlton.

This Saturday’s one-day event follows the success of last year’s inaugural outing, which drew some 1,500 visitors, said Sylvie Trudel, the Temiskaming Shores resident who first thought of staging a conference.