Holidays light up Englehart

ENGLEHART – The holiday season kicks off in Englehart tomorrow (Friday), with lots of opportunities to shop and even snap a photo with Santa.

Vendors will be found at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 104 and at the Northern Beacon Rebekah Lodge. The library, meanwhile, will offer kids’ activities and a chance to view entries in the Rotary Club’s gingerbread house decorating contest.

Another highlight promises to be the illuminated parade, the first since 2019. It begins its trek through the downtown at 7 p.m.