The New Liskeard Pool and Fitness Centre has free public swimming times over the holidays:

January 2: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – sponsored by Perrin Funeral Chapel; 1-3 p.m. – sponsored by New Liskeard Lions Club.

January 3: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – sponsored by the Rotary Club of Haileybury; 1-3 p.m. – sponsored by Royal Canadian Legion Brarnch 33

January 4: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – sponsored by CUPE #5014; 1-3 p.m. – sponsored by The Greenhaus.