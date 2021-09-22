HITTING THE MARK

Dillon Robinson, director of sponsorship on the New Liskeard Agricultural Society, helped mark out the grid for the Cow Patty Bingo on September 11. The fundraising event saw three black Angus cows belonging to Kyle Seed roaming the fenced-in area, checking out the crowd, minding their business, and occasionally doing their business. That was where the money was, and the lucky owners of the square that received the plop benefitted with large bonus prizes. The event was a lead-up to the New Liskeard Fall Fair. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)