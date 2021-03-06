Highway remains closed after fatal collision

CHAMBERLAIN TOWNSHIP (Staff/Special) – Highway 11 from Kenogami to New Liskeard remains closed after a fatal collision north of Englehart Saturday morning, March 6.

Ontario Provincial Police report that they responded to a serious motor collision on Highway 11 in Chamberlain Township just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police stated that it has been confirmed that one person died as a result of the collision.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation, police state.

Highway 11 is closed in both directions while police continue to investigate.

A detour is available:

Northbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 65 West to Highway 66 to Highway 11 in Kenogami.