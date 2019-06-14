Highway 560 closed

CHARLTON (Staff/Special) — The Ontario Ministry of Transportation is advising the public that Highway 560 from the junction at Highway 11 in Englehart to the junction of Highway 560 and Highway 537 in Charlton is closed for emergency repairs.

The area has experienced significant rain resulting in a highway washout. The ministry’s maintenance contractor is currently on-site and will begin repairs once the water recedes.

For the latest information on highway closures and construction the public can call 511, MTO’s Road Information Line, or check www.511on.ca.