The Ministry of Transportation 511 site says there are two road closure incidents along Highway 11 today, Friday, November 16.

TEMAGAMI MILNE SHERMAN MINE ROAD–Traffic is reduced to one lane north of Temagami at the Milne Sherman Road because of a disabled northbound vehicle.

UNO PARK ROAD–A collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions at Uno Park Road as of 12:15 today.