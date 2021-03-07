Highway 11 open between New Liskeard and Kenogami

CHAMBERLAIN TOWNSHIP (Staff) – Highway 11 between New Liskeard and Kenogami was reopened approximately 12 hours after a traffic collision in Chamberlain Township resulted in the death of one person.

Ontario Provincial Police reported earlier in the day that they were called to the scene of the collision north of Englehart shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 6.

Police and the Ministry of Transportation closed off the highway in both directions, rerouting traffic along Highway 66 west near Kenogami and Highway 65 west at New Liskeard while the scene was investigated.

The highway was reopened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening.