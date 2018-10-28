Highway 11 now cleared of collisions

DISTRICT (Staff) — Sunday, October 28 brought snow to the district and two collisions on Highway 11 showed that driving conditions are hazardous at times like this.

By early afternoon, Highway 11 throughout the district was cleared of both collision sites, but earlier in the day the highway had been blocked at Latchford South Limits due to a collision. The southbound shoulder by Thornloe was also blocked for a short time by a collision that occurred a little later in the morning.