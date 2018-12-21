Highway 11 incident alerts for Temiskaming region

According to the Ministry of Transportation 511 roadway alerts for Highway 11 northbound include the following:

-There is a disabled vehicle on Highway 65 northbound at Harris Township Road C3-4. The lane and northbound shoulder are blocked. Traffic has been reduced to one lane.

-Highway 11 has been reduced to one lane in the Latchford area due to a disabled tractor trailer at Anima-Nipissing road West at Roosevelt road East.