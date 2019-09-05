Highway 11 closure Sunday

The Ministry of Transportation wishes to advise that Highway 11 at the Ontario Northland Rail crossing, located approximately 300 metres north of Highway 65 south junction on Highway 11, will be closed on Sunday September 8, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The highway closure is necessary to complete repairs to the Ontario Northland Rail crossing. A signed detour is available via Highway 65 and 562.

For the latest information on highway closures and construction the public can call 511, MTO’s Road Information Line, or check www.511on.ca.