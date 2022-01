The OPP Northeast Region has advised via their Twitter account that Highway 11 is closed between Ramore and Matheson as of approximately 2 p.m. on January 27 due to a collision.

They also posted that Highway 11 between Kenogami and Matheson is closed in both directions due to a collision.

Ontario 511 says Highway 11 between Cochrane and Kenogami is closed due to multiple collisions as of approximately 2 p.m.