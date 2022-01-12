Highway 11 closed due to accident

TEMISKAMING OPP INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 11

-Detour Available-

(HILLIARD TOWNSHIP, ON) – On January 12, 2022, shortly before 8 a.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the, the Armstrong Fire Department and the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, north of the Village of Thornloe, in the Township of Hilliard.

It has been confirmed that one person has died.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.

Highway 11 is closed in both directions while police continue to investigate. A detour is available:

Northbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 562 to Highway 571 to Highway 11

Southbound Traffic: From Highway 11, take Highway 571 in Earlton to Highway 562 to Highway 11

The highway will remain closed for several hours.

The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have information regarding this collision contact the Temiskaming OPP at: 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.