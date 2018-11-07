Hercules aircraft to provide flypast

Darlene Wroe

Speaker Reporter

COLEMAN TOWNSHIP – The Royal Canadian Air Force will be sending a CC130J Hercules military aircraft to provide a flypast across South Temiskaming in recognition of this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies. This November 11 is the 100th anniversary of the official end of World War I.

The military aircraft will be flying over Temagami, Latchford, Coleman, Cobalt, Haileybury and New Liskeard in a response to a request to the Canadian Minister of National Defence, Harjit Singh Sajjan, initiated earlier in the year by Coleman Township.

The motion requesting the flypast for Remembrance Day was first brought to the council table on April 30 by Coleman Township Reeve Dan Cleroux.

The surrounding municipalities added their support to the request which has now been approved by the Canadian Department of National Defence.

It was noted, however, that if operational requirements rise, the Hercules aircraft flypast might be cancelled by the Department of National Defence at the last minute.