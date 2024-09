Unique, fun, and challenging in a good way, were all descriptions of the first Hell on the Hill climb held at the Tri-Town Ski and Snowboard Village in Lorrain Township September 21. The 320-vertical-foot hill climb drew 60 participants, some from as far away as Southwestern Ontario and other parts of Northeastern Ontario. Some people ran the hill up to six times. Pictured here from the left are local participants Anthony Story, Noah Juurlink, Jamie Dabner and Krew Dabner. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)