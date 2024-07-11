Heat warning issued for weekend

Humidex values reaching 35 degrees C are expected for the next three days, beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend.

A hot airmass will arrive on Friday. Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be near 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 35. There will be little relief during the overnight as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 19 degrees Celsius.

A cooler airmass is expected to arrive Sunday night or Monday.

It recommends: