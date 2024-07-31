Heat warning issued by Environment Canada

Heat warning from Environment Canada

DISTRICT — Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region with temperatures upwards of 29 Celsius or more during the day and a forecasted humidex of 36 C or higher.

Although some individuals are more at risk of heat stroke, anyone can suffer from heat related illness.

Everyone should take precautions with the extreme heat.

The following tips will help to prevent heat-related illness:

• Drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water before you actually feel thirsty.

• Reschedule outdoor plans during cooler parts of the day

• Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight, even with the windows down.

• Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with wet towels.

• Avoid sun exposure, wear wide brimmed hats and or use umbrellas for shade.

• Frequently check on friends, older adults and family members, especially those who are chronically ill.

• Babies under six months of age need to drink extra water and or they may need to feed more regularly.

SIGNS

The signs of heat related illness include dizziness, head ache, fainting, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing and heart beat, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

If you suspect you have a heat related illness contact a health professional.