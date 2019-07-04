Heat warning continues for region

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

A heat event will continue through Friday.



A hot and humid airmass has reached the area and will remain in place through tonight. Maximum afternoon temperatures near 30 degrees with humidex values near 36 are expected. Overnight minimum temperatures are likely to remain near 18 degrees providing little relief from the heat.



A cold front later Friday will bring cooler conditions and lower humidity for the weekend.

Extreme heat affects everyone.



The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.